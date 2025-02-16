An FIR has been filed against the Escorts Kubota CEO Nikhil Nanda and seven other individuals for allegedly abetting suicide of a tractor agency owner in Uttar Pradesh.

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, who is married to the superstar's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has landed himself in a legal trouble. As per the court's directive in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been filed at Dataganj police station against eight individuals, including Nikhil Nanda, the CEO of Escorts Kubota Limited, for allegedly abetting suicide.

The FIR names eight accused individuals, including the UP head of the company, its area manager, sales manager, and a dealer from Shahjahanpur. As per reports, Gyanendra Singh, a resident of Papad Hamjapur village, lodged a complaint at the Dataganj police station. He mentioned that his brother Jitendra Singh operated a tractor agency, Jai Kisan Traders.

Gyanendra claimed that Jitendra was subjected to pressure to increase the tractor sales by the company’s area manager Ashish Baliyan, sales manager Sumit Raghav, UP head Dinesh Pant, financier collection officer Pankaj Bhaskar, sales manager Amit Pant, sales head Neeraj Mehra, CEO Nikhil Nanda, and Shahjahanpur dealer Shishant Gupta.

It is alleged that Jitendra was subjected to threats and harassment by the accused officers and employees of the agency, who warned him that the agency would be shut down if sales were not improved. As a result, Jitendra fell into a state of depression. As a result of his depression, Jitendra took his own life and died by suicide on November 22, 2024. The deceased's family filed a complaint with the police at that time, but no action was taken.

Now, the Dataganj police station officer Krishna Kumar Tiwari has shared to Navbharat Times on the court orders, a FIR has been filed against the company’s CMD Nikhil Nanda, along with the UP head, area manager, sales manager, Shahjahanpur dealer, and three others, for allegedly abetting the suicide of agency owner Jitendra Singh.