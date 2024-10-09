After facing bankruptcy, Amitabh Bachchan made his comeback with Mohabbatein. The Aditya Chopra film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the leading roles with six newcomers.

In 1996, Amitabh Bachchan founded the event management and film prdouction company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL). However, soon the superstar faced several losses and his company went bankrupt. Bachchan too was left without any money and had to sell his Juhu home to pay off his debts.

The Sholay actor opened up about his financial troubles when he talked to Ranbir Kapoor on India Today Unforgettables in 2016. Amitabh said, "I had a huge financial failure in the corporation that I began. It went bankrupt and it bankrupted me." He also shared that he had no films lined up and was being hounded by creditors. The actor then revealed that it was Yash Chopra, who rescued him from his troubles. "You sit back and think 'What can I do?' and I said, 'You are an actor. Go back to acting so, that's what I did. I went to Yash ji and said I am without a job. I need it", Amitabh further added.

Yash Chopra signed him up for his son Aditya Chopra's second directorial Mohabbatein. In the 2000 film, the actor played the authoritarian Narayan Shankar, who runs an educational institution called Gurukul. His dialogue talking about Gurukul's three pillars "Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushaasan (tradition, honour and discipline)" became iconic. The musical romantic drama also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and six other newcomers including Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

Made in Rs 13 crore, Mohabbatein went on to become a blockbuster and earned Rs 90 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film of the year. Amitabh Bachchan even won the Best Supporting Actor and Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor - Critics for the Aditya Chopra directorial at the 46th Filmfare Awards in 2001.

