In an old interview, Amitabh Bachchan was transparent about being a chain smoker, meat-eater, and drinker, revealing why he eventually gave it all up. Amitabh Bachchan clarified that his decisions were not driven by any religious beliefs but due to the difficulties of finding vegetarian food abroad.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan might be a vegetarian and a teetotaler now, however, there was a time when Big B indulged in all the vices, but then decided to give it all up. In an old interview with India Today from 1980, Amitabh Bachchan was transparent about being a chain smoker, meat-eater, and drinker, revealing why he eventually gave it all up. Amitabh Bachchan clarified that his decisions were not driven by any religious beliefs but due to the difficulties in finding vegetarian food abroad. When asked if meat-eating bothers him, Amitabh Bachchan said that both his mother, Teji, and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, eat meat, so it doesn't affect him.

In an interview from 1980, Amitabh Bachchan was quoted as saying, "I don’t smoke, drink, or eat meat. It isn’t anything religious but simply a matter of taste. In our family, my father is a vegetarian and my mother is not. Similarly, Jaya eats meat, and I don’t. I used to eat meat – in fact, I used to drink and smoke as well, but now I have given them up."

Big B further added, "In Calcutta, I smoked 200 cigarettes a day – yes, that’s right, 200, but then I gave it up after coming to Bombay. I used to drink too – anything, we’d drink anything we could get our hands on, but a few years ago I decided I didn’t really need it. My habits don’t cause me any problems except when I’m shooting abroad. Then, it becomes difficult to get vegetarian food."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which marked his reunion with the South superstar after Hum in 1991.

READ | Everyone kept watching IPL 2025 final, while Mukesh Ambani made a lot of money; here's how, Ambani gets richer by...