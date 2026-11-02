FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
KWK 9: Kareena Kapoor is 'quite relieved' that Koffee With Karan is ending, Saif Ali Khan says he is 'miscast' for the show

KWK 9: Kareena is 'relieved' show is ending, Saif says he is 'miscast' for it

Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths

Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths

Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation: 'Humare followers thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain'

Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation: 'Humare followers thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain'

Slamming a media portal for twisting his Lord Krishna invocation, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open...There is a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day I give the signal, just 10 per cent of them are ready and waiting to strike you down."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation: 'Humare followers thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain'
Amitabh Bachchan slams media outlet for twisting his words
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The usually restrained Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took on a media outlet for misrepresenting his words in the praise of Lord Krishna, saying in an angry post that 10 per cent of his 50 million follower base is enough to strike back and is just waiting for his signal. His post on October 29 was simply an invocation to Lord Krishna, Bachchan wrote on social media platforms. He had said then, "Go bring your elephants and horse, we will also... Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki." The media outlet reported it saying that Bachchan was challenging his opponents by telling them, "Bring your elephants and horses."

In his latest post, a furious Bachchan wrote in Hindi, "For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, it's often chanted - 'Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki.' And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity." This, he said, was not only a "grave insult" to the 'Jai Shri Krishna' invocation but also a deliberate attempt to twist his words. "Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open...There is a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day I give the signal, just 10 per cent of them are ready and waiting to strike you down."

The 84-year-old superstar, one of the earliest in the industry to take blogging seriously, posts everyday without fail. The posts, sometimes ambiguous, are often greetings, personal details, movie nostalgia or a diary of how his day went. He often refers to his over 50 million followers across platforms as extended family, or ef. "The more you twist my words and condemn them, the 100 times greater capacity the Ef has lying in wait to do the same. It's just a matter of them speaking up," he added on X and his offical Tumblr blog in the early hours of Monday.

Sharing the headline that had irked him, Bachchan said, "Look what the media prints. Did you see the insult to the religion. Nothing could be more laughable than this... If we make a mistake - mistakes happen - we immediately apologise and try to make amends... But here it seems like this is their birthright."

READ | Jailer 2 box office collection day 18: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 800 crore mark worldwide

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
KWK 9: Kareena Kapoor is 'quite relieved' that Koffee With Karan is ending, Saif Ali Khan says he is 'miscast' for the show
KWK 9: Kareena is 'relieved' show is ending, Saif says he is 'miscast' for it
Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths
Surat Horror: How phone games and WhatsApp row led to three deaths
Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation: 'Humare followers thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain'
Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation
Yogi Adityanath targets SP over Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja restrictions in UP
Yogi Adityanath targets SP over Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja restrictions in UP
Zee Entertainment appoints Tushar Vohra as Chief AI and Transformation Officer
Zee Entertainment appoints Tushar Vohra as Chief AI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement