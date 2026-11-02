Amitabh Bachchan slams reports 'twisting' his Lord Krishna invocation: 'Humare followers thokne ke liye taiyaar baithe hain'

Slamming a media portal for twisting his Lord Krishna invocation, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open...There is a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day I give the signal, just 10 per cent of them are ready and waiting to strike you down."

The usually restrained Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took on a media outlet for misrepresenting his words in the praise of Lord Krishna, saying in an angry post that 10 per cent of his 50 million follower base is enough to strike back and is just waiting for his signal. His post on October 29 was simply an invocation to Lord Krishna, Bachchan wrote on social media platforms. He had said then, "Go bring your elephants and horse, we will also... Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki." The media outlet reported it saying that Bachchan was challenging his opponents by telling them, "Bring your elephants and horses."

In his latest post, a furious Bachchan wrote in Hindi, "For Krishna Kanhaiya, in the form of prayer, it's often chanted - 'Haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki.' And the media, by disrespecting it, prints it for their own publicity." This, he said, was not only a "grave insult" to the 'Jai Shri Krishna' invocation but also a deliberate attempt to twist his words. "Listen up, media folks, with your ears wide open...There is a 50 million-strong follower base, media folks. The day I give the signal, just 10 per cent of them are ready and waiting to strike you down."

टी 5903{आई) कृष्ण कन्हैया के लिए, प्रार्थना स्वरूप, अक्सर उचारण करते है - " हाथी घोड़ा पालकी, जय कन्हैया लाल की " और मीडिया उसका निरादर करके, अपना प्रचार करने के लिए, छापता है, 'देखिए ये अमिताभ अपने विरोधियों को चुनौती दे रहा है, की, 'ले आओ हाथी घोड़ा ' हम अपने हथियारों से लड़ेंगे, डरेंगे नहीं !' एक तो घोर निंदा एक 'जय श्री कृष्ण ' के उपलक्ष्य में , और दूसरा , शब्दों को पलट कर विरोधियों को चुनौती देने की बात कर रहे है ।। सुन लो कान फाड़ के मीडिया वालो ।। 50 million की आबादी है हमारे followers की मीडिया वालो । जिस दिन हमने इशरा किया, तो उनमें से केवल 10 प्रतिशत ही, ठोकने के लिए तैयार बैठें हैं । तुम जितनी हमारे शब्दों की उलट पलट करके निंदा करोगे, उससे १०० गुना ज़ादा करने की क्षमता हमारे Ef के पास पड़ी है । ।। बस बोलने की देरी है उन्हें ।। ये देखिए मीडिया क्या छापता है : "अमिताभ बच्चन ने विरोधियों की धमकी पर कसा तंज, क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट लिखकर निकाली भड़ास- 'जाओ, ले आओ अपने हाथी घोड़े' News18 Hindi " ये देखा आपने - धर्म का निरादर, और बेतुका (Betuka) – Absurd, nonsensical, or silly. हास्यास्पद (Hasyaspad) – Ridiculous or laughable (invoking derision). असंगत ये वो हैं जिन्हें देश का 5th Column माना जाता है - 4 column तो हमारे संस्कारों में माना जाता है, आदर सम्मान के साथ ।। एक छटा इस लिए कहा जाता है , क्यूँकि उन्हें देशवासियों की और से सम्मानित, और एक समाज में आदार रूपी दर्जा दिया जाता है !! सम्मान ??? इससे बड़ा हासपद नहीं हो सकता ... . हमसे कोई ग़लती हो जाए - ग़लतियाँ हो जाती हैं - तो हम तुरंत क्षमा माँगते हैं, और सुधार करने का प्रयत्न करते हैं .. पर यहाँ लगता है उनका ये जन्म साइ धिकार है ... मैं कहने वाला था एक पीड़ित व्यक्ति का, स्नेह प्यार, जा रहा हूँ निद्रा के लिए लेकिन पीड़ित नहीं कहूँगा - अपनी पीड़ा का अधिकार केवल मेरा है - वो आपके { मीडिया ] लायक़ नहीं है ... शुभ रात्रि मेरे प्यारे E — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 1, 2026

The 84-year-old superstar, one of the earliest in the industry to take blogging seriously, posts everyday without fail. The posts, sometimes ambiguous, are often greetings, personal details, movie nostalgia or a diary of how his day went. He often refers to his over 50 million followers across platforms as extended family, or ef. "The more you twist my words and condemn them, the 100 times greater capacity the Ef has lying in wait to do the same. It's just a matter of them speaking up," he added on X and his offical Tumblr blog in the early hours of Monday.

Sharing the headline that had irked him, Bachchan said, "Look what the media prints. Did you see the insult to the religion. Nothing could be more laughable than this... If we make a mistake - mistakes happen - we immediately apologise and try to make amends... But here it seems like this is their birthright."

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