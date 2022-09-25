Shweta Nanda says she isn't financially independent, wishes Navya, Agastya 'don't get married until...'

Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda, and wife Jaya Bachchan kick-started his granddaughter Navya's podcast chat show, What The Hell Navya. In the show, Shweta and Jaya made some frank confessions. While promoting the show, Shweta Nanda opened up about not being financially independent. Shweta has worked as a model, columnist, author as well as a businesswoman. Thus, this revelation from Shewta is quite unexpected.

While interacting with Times of India, Shweta confessed that although she is financially dependent, she wants her kids Agastya and Navya to be independent. "Unfortunately, I am not financially independent and I'm not particularly an ambitious person and I make no bones about it. But that is not what I would want for my child."

Sr Nanda further added that she would advise them not to get married until they can't earn enough to manage their bills, pay rent, and survive on their own. Shweta said that when she sends her child to school, she's setting her up on a path where she hopes that her kid will do something to support herself, and that’s her only requirement for both children, Navya and Agastya.

"My requirement for both of them is do not even think of starting a family or getting married if you don’t have enough money in the bank to pay rent or have your own place," Nanda added. "I would like my daughter to have financial security and I think it will give Navya tremendous confidence. If it's something she's done on her own rather than using her father's money," Shweta added.

A new episode of the podcast will be out every Saturday, starting from September 24, on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming platforms. On the work front, Agastya will soon make his debut in films with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. While Navya is a successful entrepreneur.