Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shweta Nanda says she isn't financially independent, wishes Navya, Agastya 'don't get married until...'

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda made some surprising revelation and stated that she isn't financially independent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:59 PM IST

Shweta Nanda says she isn't financially independent, wishes Navya, Agastya 'don't get married until...'
Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda, and wife Jaya Bachchan kick-started his granddaughter Navya's podcast chat show, What The Hell Navya. In the show, Shweta and Jaya made some frank confessions. While promoting the show, Shweta Nanda opened up about not being financially independent. Shweta has worked as a model, columnist, author as well as a businesswoman. Thus, this revelation from Shewta is quite unexpected. 

While interacting with Times of India, Shweta confessed that although she is financially dependent, she wants her kids Agastya and Navya to be independent. "Unfortunately, I am not financially independent and I'm not particularly an ambitious person and I make no bones about it. But that is not what I would want for my child."

Sr Nanda further added that she would advise them not to get married until they can't earn enough to manage their bills, pay rent, and survive on their own. Shweta said that when she sends her child to school, she's setting her up on a path where she hopes that her kid will do something to support herself, and that’s her only requirement for both children, Navya and Agastya. 

"My requirement for both of them is do not even think of starting a family or getting married if you don’t have enough money in the bank to pay rent or have your own place," Nanda added. "I would like my daughter to have financial security and I think it will give Navya tremendous confidence. If it's something she's done on her own rather than using her father's money," Shweta added. 

A new episode of the podcast will be out every Saturday, starting from September 24, on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming platforms. On the work front, Agastya will soon make his debut in films with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. While Navya is a successful entrepreneur. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.