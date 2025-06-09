Here's how Amitabh Bachchan silenced the trolls asking him to sleep on time on his latest post on X.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, is quite active on X, previously known as Twitter. Netizens often make jokes about the Sholay star putting numbers for his posts, in which he mostly shares random thoughts and quotes. Similarly, in the wee hours on Monday, June 9, Amitabh wrote on his X feed, "T 5405 - Gadgets break...Longevity lasts!!!." When a few trolls asked Bachchan why he doesn't sleep on time, he shut them in his own style.

Replying to Bachchan's latest post, one X user wrote, "Samay se so jaya karo, varna lambi umar bhi nahi tikegi", to which the superstar responded, "Mere maran ki baat karne ke liye dhanyawaad, ishwar ki kripa." Referencing the title track of his blockbuster film Shahenshah, another user commented, "Andheri raaton mein Shaehshah kyun jaag rahe ho, so jaaiye ab umar ho gayi aapki." Amitabh shut him down with his epic reply, "Ek din tumhari bhi umar ho jaayegi, ishwar ne chaaha."









Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's last release was the 2024 Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan, which was headlined by Rajinikanth. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami in key roles. Made in Rs 200 crore, Vettaiyan underperformed at the box office as it earned Rs 147 crore in India and grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide.

The veteran superstar was last seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which ran for seven months from August 12, 2024 to March 11, 2025. Amitabh will be back as the KBC host later this year on Sony TV. The multiple National Award-winning actor also has multiple films lined up in his kitty, including Section 84, the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, and Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

