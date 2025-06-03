As Amitabh Bachchan shared unseen photos with Jaya Bachchan on their 52nd wedding anniversary, netizens made references to Rekha in their wishes to the power couple. As per several reports, Amitabh had an affair with Rekha after his marriage with Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot with each other in a small, intimate ceremony attended by their family members on June 3, 1973. Only three people from the industry attended their wedding - lyricist Gulzar, actor Asrani, and actress Farida Jalal. Amitabh and Jaya have worked together in several films including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

On the occasion of their 52nd marriage anniversary on Tuesday, Big B shared some unseen photos from their wedding day on his official blog. In the pictures, the two superstars are seen performing the rituals and saring some private conversation between them. Along with the photos, Amitabh wrote, "To all that wish Jaya and Me for the Wedding Anniversary June 3, 2025, my gratitude and love." On his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Piku star wrote in Hindi, "T 5399 - To all those who have congratulated Jaya and me on our wedding anniversary, I express my gratitude and affection! I will not be able to reply to everyone individually, sorry)."

In the comments section, netizens shared their amusing reactions as they wished the power couple. One of them wrote, "Aap dono ki jeevan ki rekha humein bani rahe", while another added, "Badhaai ho sir, aapke aur Jaya ji beech prem ka 'silsila' aise hi chalta rahe." These comments were in reference to Amitabh's alleged affair with Rekha after his marriage with Jaya.

T 5399 - जिन सब ने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाइयाँ दी हैं, मैं अपना आभार और स्नेह व्यक्त करता हूँ !

सब को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उत्तर न दे पाऊँगा , क्षमा — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Amitabh and Jaya have two children - their daughter Shweta Bachchan was born on March 17, 1974, and son Abhishek Bachchan was born on February 5, 1976. While Shweta is an author and is married to Raj Kapoor's grandson Nikhil Nanda, Abhishek is also a famous actor and is married to Aishwarya Rai. Shweta and Nikhil have two kids - entreprenuer Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who has just stepped into Bollywood. Abhishek and Aishwarya have a 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

