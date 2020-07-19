Amitabh Bachchan shares photo with Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya to express gratitude to fans

Amitabh Bachchan has been thanking his well-wishers on social media pages for sending their prayers for the speedy recovery of the Bachchan family. On Saturday, the legendary actor shared a photo of himself with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan taken from the time they posed at Jalsa gate during Sunday meet. With this photo, he expressed gratitude to fans for their immense love. On Friday evening, it was reported that Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also been admitted to the hospital.

Big B tweeted, "T 3598 - We see your love... we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands... in gratitude and thanks!". It has been a stressful week for the Bachchan family as Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek first got tested positive for coronavirus. Then soon after that, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested positive for COVID-19. As per latest reports, Aishwarya was diagnosed with fever thus she also had to rush to the hospital on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Senior Bachchan wrote on his blog, ".. the value of connecting is supreme .. the value of your presence is supreme .. the value of all the prayers, the duas, .. from Mandirs, Masjids, Churches, Gurudwaras, from the Synagogues .. that you so generously give reaches us .. and we are overwhelmed by your love and care...

.. we are so fortunate to have all of you in our lives .. to give us strength and to tell us each moment that we are not alone .. thank you seems so inadequate .. but it does carry with it much more than what it means in mere letters...

Love..."