Harivansh Rai Bachchan's first wife Shyama Bachchan had tied of tuberculosis. His second wife was Teji Bachchan, who gave birth to Amitabh Bachchan and Ajitabh Bachchan.

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan came for Amitabh Bachchan's birthday special episode in October 2024. The Sholay star had then shared how his father Harivash Rai Bachchan met his mother Teji Bachchan while he was depressed after the death of his first wife Shyama Bachchan.

Amitabh said, "My father’s first wife passed away. Uske baad wo gambhir stithi mein chale gaye, bahut depressed state mein the aur jitni bhi kavita unhone likhi, uss zamaane mein, bahut dark thi. Bahut dukh ke saath bhari hui thi. Kuch varshon ke baad, wo kavi samelan karte the thaaki kuch paise mil jaate the (After that, he fell into a serious state and was very depressed. The poems he wrote during that time were very dark and filled with sorrow. A few years later, he used to hold poetry gatherings to earn some money)."

The superstar further added, "He had a friend in Bareilly and got an invite to meet him. My father went to meet him. During the dinner, he was requested to narrate a poem. But before my father could begin, his friend asked his wife to call in Teji. That’s where he met her. My mother quietly listened to his poem as he read, 'Kya Karu Samvedna Lekar Tumhari.' She was in tears on hearing it and this friend left them alone in the room. A while later, this friend came out with a garland and asked him to place it on her. That was the day he decided she would be his life partner."

