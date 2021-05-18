Amitabh Bachchan shares his office Janak is flooded as cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktake hit Maharashtra with heavy winds of upto 115 km per hour on Monday (May 17). Mumbai escaped the worst but heavy rains lashed the city and did manage do some damage.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Bachchan’s office also took the brunt of cylone induced rains. Named Janak, Bachchan’s office was flooded and shelters for some staff was also blown away.

Bachchan informed about the loss on his blog, he wrote, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it.”

Bachchan also lauded his staff for their unwavering commitment towards the work despite of the difficult conditions.

"Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! in their team shirts and T’s .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them ..and amidst all this another crisis .. in the house .. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here and cause immense caution among some sensitive members of the family,” he further wrote in the blog.

Bachchan on Sunday (May 16) received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He shared a photo of getting the jab while being all masked up.

Bachchan also wrote on blog about the help he has been providing to coronavirus patients. The legendary star has helped the COVID-19 centres with ventilators, oxygen cylinders and more.

The actor is all set to make a comeback to the small screens with the thirteenth season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.