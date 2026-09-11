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Amitabh Bachchan shares his biggest regret on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, wishes to achieve THIS even at 84: 'Kuch nahi aaya hamein'

Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his biggest regret on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and also expressed that he's willing to rectify it even at this age.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 06:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan shares his biggest regret on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, wishes to achieve THIS even at 84: 'Kuch nahi aaya hamein'
Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati (Image source: Twitter)
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Amitabh Bachchan opened up about a wish he has not been able to fulfil in his life during an upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’ The upcoming episode will see Kritagya, a content creator, as a contestant on the highly popular quiz show. 

Kritagya plays This or That with Big B

In a promo shared by the makers, Kritagya asked Bachchan to play a game of ‘This or That’ with him. He said he wanted to make a reel with the actor and hoped to gain a few followers from it. Bachchan agreed to play along as Kritagya came prepared with a few questions.

During the game, Kritagya asked Big B whether he would want to relive a day from his past or experience a day he had never lived before. Bachchan said that there had been so many incidents in his life that it would be difficult to pick one. He then spoke about something he has always wanted to learn.

Amitabh Bachchan shares his biggest regret in life

Big B also spoke about his admiration for those who can sing or play instruments such as the sitar. He revealed that he has kept musical instruments at home, hoping that he would one day learn to play them. However, at 84, he said that the wish has remained unfulfilled. "Sir, sangeet hamne nahi sikha hai aur uski bahut khwaahish thi. Ye log jo baja bajate hai, sitar hai, peti hai, gayeke jo hote hai vo bahot humko dhukh hota hai kyunki ke hum jab sunte hai kehte hai itna badhiya kaise gaa le, ye sab hota hai, ye hamne kabhi sikha nahi. Ghar mai sir jitne yantra hone chahiye sangeet sikhne ke liye, voh sab ikkhatha kar ke rakha hua hai,” the veteran actor said during the show. “Uske upar phool mala hum chadhate hain ke ek din ayega jab hum kuch sikhenge. Ab 84 varsh ho gaye hain, kuch nahi aaya hamein, tho iss baat ka humko bahut dukh hai.”

Also read: Haiwaan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's thriller is 'disaster of epic proportions', netizens furious with 'wasted cameo' of Mohanlal

Earlier in the interaction, Bachchan also responded to Kritagya’s question about reliving a day from his life. “Sir sahi mamle mai hamare jeevan mai itne ghatneye hue hai ke pata nahi konsa ho, aur dusra part na jeeya ho,” he said. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

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