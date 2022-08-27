Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19

File Photo

After testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan is currently in isolation. The Brahmastra actor has been posting health-related updates on his blog. In the most recent one, Big B discussed how he has been living in isolation and managing his meds on his own.

He wrote, “Suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches, making your own snack and drink (tea and the coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of ..And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all.”

The actor also wrote, “The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs.”

“So .. to get back to the illness .. the feel of the ‘feelings’ is in its stable state .. which in present circumstances is the best that one can do , or should ..”

The actor added, “One could say, and is often tempted to also, to announce betterment or even more, and find that the very next day your statement being overtaken by quite the opposite ..best then to be in reserve .. in restraint .. in quiet appreciation for those that send wishes, grant them the gratitude they deserve .. and breathe !”, he added,

Amitabh Bachchan said via a social media post on August 23 that he had tested positive for Covid.