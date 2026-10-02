FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Dino Morea arrested? Raaz actor appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case; it's not Disha Salian murder enquiry, but...

Dino Morea appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set: 'Khade hone me kasht ho raha hai'

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set

CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calls him 'traitor', demands resignation

CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set: 'Khade hone me kasht ho raha hai'

Known for his warm rapport with the Kaun Banega Crorepati contestants and audiences, Amitabh Bachchan's candid revelation left fans concerned about his health.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 03:22 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set: 'Khade hone me kasht ho raha hai'
Amitabh Bachchan shooting for KBC 18
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he suffered a knee injury while shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The veteran actor opened up about the incident while addressing the audience on the show, sharing the update in his characteristic playful manner. 

During a recent episode, Bachchan told the audience that he had injured his knee after slipping on the sets. Recalling the incident, he said, "Godwa mei humara chot lag gaya hai. Kya bataye bhaisahab. Kal shooting shooting mei fisal gawa paa, gire dhadam se (I've hurt my knee. What can I say? Yesterday, while shooting, my foot slipped, and I fell down with a thud)." He also gestured towards his knees while describing the injury.

The Sholay star further explained that the injury had made it difficult for him to stand. "Khade hone mein humein kasht ho raha tha, toh hum soche baithke baat karenge (I was having difficulty standing, so I thought I'd sit down and talk)", he said, explaining why he chose to continue interacting with the audience while seated. 

Known for his warm rapport with KBC contestants and audiences, Bachchan’s candid revelation left fans concerned about his health. The update came days after the Piku star addressed rumours about his retirement.

In a blog post, after reports suggested that he could be planning to retire from acting and hosting, Bachchan reacted to the way his remarks were interpreted. Explaining what he meant by his earlier words, Bachchan wrote, "I wrote in the blog...'it’s late, time to retire' which we all know means retire to bed it's late and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER."

The superstar also shared a newspaper clipping carrying a report about his supposed retirement. Making it clear that he has no plans to quit work, Bachchan explained that he had simply used the word "retire" in the context of ending his day. He added, "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there)."

Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has been associated with the popular quiz show since it first aired in 2000. The actor, however, did not host the show in 2007, when Shah Rukh Khan took over as the host for one season.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan, Love; new movies and shows to watch

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dino Morea arrested? Raaz actor appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case; it's not Disha Salian murder enquiry, but...
Dino Morea appears before Mumbai police in connection with THIS infamous case
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set: 'Khade hone me kasht ho raha hai'
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after suffering knee injury on KBC 18 set
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda strikes gold in women's 65kg boxing, adds to India's medal tally
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda strikes gold in women's 65kg boxing
Nushrratt Bharuccha injured in Bali, suffers spine fracture; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai
Nushrratt Bharuccha injured in Bali; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai
CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calls him 'traitor', demands resignation
CJP activists stage protest in Mumbai against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement