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Amitabh Bachchan shares health update a day after announcing social media break: 'Yet more rest needed'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his health update on his blog, saying he needs more time to recover. The multiple National Award-winning superstar had earlier revealed that doctors advised him to take a break from online activities.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update a day after announcing social media break: 'Yet more rest needed'
Amitabh Bachchan health update
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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared another health update, saying he needs more time to recover. The superstar, who regularly connects with fans through his blog and social media, had earlier revealed that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activities. Taking to his Tumblr blog on Friday, Bachchan reflected on his recovery and the body's uniqueness. "Yet more rest needed...adjusting...thinking and wondering...the human body and its uniqueness," he wrote.

Earlier, the Sholay star had apologised to fans for being unable to post updates on medical advice. In a post on X, he said he would temporarily step back from writing and communicating online. He also addressed fans on his blog, writing, "First Dussehra greetings to all...love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation..so am not allowed to communicate...do excuse...my apologies...But do take this as my respected response...more hopefully later."

Meanwhile, Bachchan's health update comes amid reports of a bomb threat email allegedly targeting his bungalow in Mumbai. According to reports, a school in the city's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area received the email on Friday. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter. It remains unclear whether the threat specifically named either of the actor's residences, Jalsa or Prateeksha.

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