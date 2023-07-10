Headlines

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Amitabh Bachchan shares a story of a time when he was traveling in his car and a girl came to him to sell her Gajras (flower garlands) during the rains in Mumbai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an incident on his Tumblr blog about the time when he was traveling in his car and a girl came to him to sell Gajras (flower garlands) during the rains on Mumbai streets.

He took to his Blog, on Sunday evening, to share the incident in a very composed and poetic language. He wrote  "And then at a stop .. she came. A little one .. drenched in the rain .. small and expectant .. could barely reach the door handle of the vehicle .. holding a bunch of ‘gajra (flower garland)’ to sell, to seek her existence, her meal or the share she would have to give away to her elder or to them that provided her with the goods .. as always they show extreme fear or rejection..she stood by the door..raised her tender hands to show her exhibit..and never said a word..just stood there..." 

Amitabh shared the incident where a young flower seller girl came towards his car and approached him to buy some garlands, he asked her about the price of the entire bunch. While the girl hesitantly quoted ₹500 for it, Amitabh gave her ₹5000 and took the bunch, gave the money in her hand'. 

He added, "I lowered my window, an act that security does not permit me to .. they would have shooed her away .. but I did not take them that day .. I asked her what do you want .. she just looked at me expectantly and showed the bunch again, wet and drained of any fragrance .. but she looked. I told her I want it, how much .. she picked one knitted stem of the gajra."

He added about the child’s innocence by saying, “The little one .. stood there .. she gave a response to what she said, each string would sell for .. that is what generally does happen .. the ones that buy albeit with great reluctance, buy just a string .. I told her I want the entire bunch .. there was a surprise on her face .. her thought running, I was joking with her .. and I asked her the price!!!!"

He also added, "No one perhaps had ever said that to her .. she took a while..and then..with a face that I shall never forget .. she hesitated to say the price, looked so much in apprehension that if she said the price, I would seek negotiation..or worse reject the thought of buying..softly and in fear she mumbled..500 rupees!"

The actor added, “There is a drain of the aqua in my eyes now, as I write .. that expression .. will he buy it .. will he negotiate .. is my price too much .. should I reduce it ..!! I pulled out a bunch of notes .. never saw how much it was .. could have been about 4-5 thousand .. ₹5000 /- and taking the bunch, thrust the money in her hand .. ..No .. I did not see her expression after .. the light had greened and I had to move .. BUT that expression of .. 'have I quoted too much, will he buy it', shall remain .. that word 500 she may never have had occasion to tell .. all of that was in her face .. that face of the innocent unexpected joy of achievement, she may not have received earlier or ever.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who stays active through his blogs, once stated, “My blog will allow me to express myself, share and reflect my emotions, thoughts, opinions and listen to what people have to say to me,”

