Amitabh Bachchan shares details of his morning routine, heeds fans' advise, starts going to bed early

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in his latest blog post revealed his entire morning routine which is quite impressive. In his blog, the veteran actor said that he begins his day with gym sessions, special portions of tulsi, protein and more.

Amitabh began the blog by telling fans that he heeded their suggestion and decided to go to bed earlier. He further revealed that he follows up his breakfast with tablets, coconut water, amla (gooseberry) juice, dates, tulsi leaves, and almonds, apart from various other things.

"Okay so while all this was being conveyed to you lot .. breaka’ is almost over .. quick brief consumption .. the ‘tulsi patta’ , the probiotic dose , the protein drink the almonds, the porridge, the tablets , the coconut water , the ‘aanvalaa’ juice, (Myrrh it is called in the language of this post) , the fruit banana .. and at the gym, Dates from considerate Ef of the Arab world .. and bites of the apple in between machine changes .. and lots of water too .. and the odd ‘elixir of life’ to keep the spirits up .. bit of breathing ‘pranayaam’ at the yoga mat .. wind up .. put the tv screens off, get all the news , switch off the music .. the new sounds from Apple .. on with the mask and walking back to desk to make some sound .. YES .. make some more sounds with verse with messages with campaigns .. .. and .. ok see ya," Amitabh wrote.

Amitabh also shared details about his health issues and said that he needs to get up and walk every 20 minutes.