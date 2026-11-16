Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post amid multiple bomb threats, Lawrence Bishnoi gang's planned attack: 'Bach gaye'

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic 'Bach gaye' post amid multiple bomb threats targeting his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang plot to attack him. The Delhi Police recently arrested two suspected shooters in connection with the conspiracy.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic social media post amid multiple bomb threats targeting his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and reports of an alleged plot by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to attack him. On the intervening night of November 15 and 16, the veteran actor posted two words, "Bach gaye (survived)", without offering any explanation, leaving fans wondering what he was referring to. The post comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for their suspected involvement in a conspiracy to target Bachchan in Mumbai.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's alleged plot to target Amitabh Bachchan

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Punjab and Mumbai, respectively, on Saturday. According to the police, the two were allegedly involved in two separate plots: an extortion-related shooting targeting a Delhi-based businessman and an attempt to attack Bachchan outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa. Investigators suspect the conspiracy may have been linked to a statement Bachchan allegedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The police are probing the precise motive and the instructions received by the accused.

Three bomb threats targeting Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa in a month

The alleged attack plot comes amid three bomb threats targeting Bachchan's residence in less than a month. The first threatening email, received on October 23, mentioned Jalsa and Mayor Ritu Tawde's office. Another email on November 6 named Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange as targets. It also referred to Khalistan and threatened an attack during Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert in Mumbai. The third threat, received on November 12, named Jalsa, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor's office and several banks. Security checks at the locations mentioned in the emails did not uncover anything suspicious. However, the Mumbai Police strengthened security outside Bachchan's residence, deploying additional personnel and putting up barricades.

Amitabh Bachchan's unusual Sunday fan meet

Amid the threats, Bachchan made an unusual appearance during his weekly fan interaction outside Jalsa on November 1. Unlike his usual appearances on a wheeled pedestal, the actor greeted fans from behind a three-sided bulletproof glass enclosure. He subsequently returned to his regular Sunday meet-and-greet routine without the protective enclosure on November 8 and 15.

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