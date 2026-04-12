Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic note on anxiety after Samay Raina roasts him: 'The storm of the internet blows strong'

In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay Raina said that he had several "ulta-seedha" jokes in his mind while he appeared on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 but he refrained from making them.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a deeply introspective note on anxiety and the overwhelming nature of the internet, just days after the stand-up comedian Samay Raina said that he avoided making controversial jokes on the superstar during his apperance on Amitabh's quiz-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan's long note on anxiety

Taking to his official blog, Bachchan wrote, "Each day brings on fresh thoughts and ideas...and the desire to pursue each one with the diligence it requires...All of it cannot be assembled in one 'go' so you work on the principle of 'one at a time'....Fine...but the mind keeps reminding of what has yet to be done and the anxiety of it. So you leave everything and sit back...hoping that the mind shall stop its 'adventure'...but no it does not...and the storm of the internet blows strong and drives your attention to so many aspects that it becomes very difficult to assess what and which is the 'real deal'...The paucity of content, that could be of necessity, is at times overlooked or wishes to attend to all."

The Sholay actor also talked about how fast the information is now consumed in a digital world as he added, "Now though there are provisions to find and correct thoughts and search for answers, has dramatically improved...the speed of knowing is now at the press of a button...not the 'think button' of the cerebrum...that has been overshadowed by this medium called the 'net' and the revelations coerce one to follow the latest and drive past the earlier usual. For those that have lived past the early times and live now to be overwhelmed by strikingly different methodology, it is a fascinating tale of time. 'Times' were ever an important element to rely upon and they do bring in honourable nostalgia...understood by them that have lived through the past for the 'present' it perhaps does not come into consideration...they are involved in the 'now', just as we were when we were their age, facing new inventions and directives."

Samay Raina's joke on Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

In his stand-up special Still Alive, Samay Raina said that he had several "ulta-seedha" jokes in his mind while he was on the KBC seat with Bachchan but he refrained from making them. Sharing one joke on Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan's not-so-successful career in Bollywood, the stand-up comic said, "Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye (Sir, you have done so many polio ads, but why haven't you been able to make your own son stand on his own feet)."

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