The Shootout at Lokhandwala director Apoorva Lakhia has shared that Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt shared multiple scenes in the film but never met each other on the sets.

The 2007 action thriller Shootout at Lokhandwala was a multi-starrer with Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza, Amrita Singh, Neha Dhupia, Arbaaz Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Aditya Lakhia, and Shabbir Ahluwalia in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, the film's director Apoorva Lakhia revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt shared multiple scenes in the film, but they never shot together.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Friday Talkies, Apoorva said, "In Shootout at Lokhandwala, Amitabh Bachchan is in the entire film, but he never met Sanjay Dutt on set. Amit ji comes at 2 pm, Sanjay Dutt comes at 6 pm. Amit ji leaves the set at 5:30 pm and Sanjay Dutt comes to set after finishing his lunch at 5:30 pm. They never shot even a single scene together, but when you will watch the film, you will see them together in the entire film."

"We used their body doubles while Suniel Shetty and Arbaaz were right there with them. All the scene that you see of them in the film, we have shot in just two days. We shot about 30-40 scenes a day. Amit ji knows his lines and Sanjay Dutt would come, see the script, assign the lines to Arbaaz and Suniel because he couldn’t memorise it. At the end, after five pages all he says is: ‘Are you going to sue me?’ And suddenly Arbaaz and Suniel are all terrorised that they have lines with Amit ji. Sanju sir is like that. Always gives away his lines", the filmmaker added.

Apart from Shootout at Lokhandwala, Apoorva Lakhia has also directed other films such as Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Ek Ajnabee, Mission Istaanbul, Zanjeer, Haseena Parkar, and Crackdown. He began his career as an assistant director on Ashutosh Gowariker and Aamir Khan's epic period sports drama Lagaan in 2001.