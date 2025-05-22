Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in December 2001, theatrically. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, along with Rani Mukerji in a guest appearance.

Bollywood royalty, Karan Johar, attended a special session at the Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival and shared some interesting titbits about his first time there, which he had attended with his father, Yash Johar. Back in 2002, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar, under their banner Dharma Productions, was sold at the Cannes film market for $5000, i.e, Rs 4,29,643 today. Karan Johar, who is attending the festival after his production Homebound got selected in the Un Certain Regard segment at Cannes, said, "I have a lot of emotional memories related to Cannes. I remember the year 2002 when my father and I were here at the Cannes market."

Karan Johar revealed that, at the time, his father struck a deal for the European rights of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for $5000, which he thought was quite less. "I told him, ‘This seems like it’s really not of any consequence’. Because I remember he sold the European rights of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for $5,000. And at that time, I was like, ‘$5,000, isn’t that very little?’ And he said, ‘Look, it’s a start, we have to see it’. And unfortunately, he wasn’t alive to see the massive impact that our cinema, which began from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, went on to all of Shah Rukh Khan’s movies," Karan Johar said.

For the unversed, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in December 2001, theatrically. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, along with Rani Mukerji in a guest appearance. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham earned over Rs 130 crore at the box office and has since attained cult status in Indian cinema.

