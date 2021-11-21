Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice as pan masala ads continue to air despite contract termination

Amitabh Bachchan has issued a legal warning to a pan masala firm that has continued to show television advertising featuring him despite a contract termination. In October, he announced his resignation from the Kamla Pasand campaign, citing a national anti-tobacco organization's request that he desist from sponsoring a pan masala brand in order to assist prevent young people from being addicted to tobacco. For the ad, Bachchan was also criticised on social media.

A close source to a leading daily said, “Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘ Kamala Pasand ‘ has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials,”

On his 79th birthday, Big B announced his withdrawal from the ad campaign, claiming that he had no idea it was classified as surrogate advertising. Surrogate advertising is defined as a type of advertisement that uses the guise of another product to promote prohibited products such as cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol.

A statement from the actor’s office had read, “Kamala Pasand … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week . Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand , he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written