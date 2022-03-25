Amitabh Bachchan sends emotional letter to Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, writes ‘friendship transcends death'

In a letter to Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, Amitabh Bachchan described the late actor as a "great soul." Irrfan Khan, who co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2015 film ‘Piku’, in which Deepika Padukone also appeared, died on April 29, 2020. Amitabh stated in his note, which Babil posted on his Instagram account on Friday, that friendship transcends death.

The note was written on a letterhead that featured Amitabh Bachchan's home address, Prateeksha, and was dated March 17, 2022. Except for the actor's signature and a greeting at the top that said, ‘My dear Babil,’ the entire content was printed.

The letter read, Thankyou for your warm and personal note to me. Life is transient and death is unfathomable, but 'Friendship' transcends death. Memories made, create a lasting impression on those left behind, and will never be forgotten. Each time we are reminded of a loved one through a phrase, a joke, an action. These are the things that will keep us close despite death."



It added, “ Your father Irrfan was a great soul and everyone whose lives he touched, are better for having known him. It was an emotional outlet and healing for me to have had the opportunity to express, albeit briefly, my thoughts and feelings for him trhough the foreward in Anup Singh’s pun;ication. He is missed dearly.”

In 2018, Irrfan was told he had neuroendocrine cancer. He was treated for it in London, but on April 29, 2020, he died. He was most recently seen in the film 'Angrezi Medium', which was released just weeks before his death in 2020.

Meanwhile, Babil is gearing up for his acting debut in 'Qala', which also features Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Neer Raao. Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma's production company Clean Slate Films will produce the Anvita Dutt directed film.