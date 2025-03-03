Amitabh Bachchan wrote a thank-you note, expressing his appreciation for the sneakers and wishing Ranbir all the best.

Ranbir Kapoor, like other actors, has started his own brand called ARKS. To celebrate the launch, he gifted a pair of sneakers to Amitabh Bachchan, a well-known Bollywood star and sneaker fan.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a thank-you note, expressing his appreciation for the sneakers and wishing Ranbir all the best. The official Instagram page of ARKS posted a photo of the note, which contained a warm message that said, "Dearest Ranbir, My gratitude for your gift; the ARKS sneakers. Love tried them on and wore them to work."

It further read, "They are rather nice and comfortable! All good wishes to you and your endeavour. Lots of love (sic)."

Ranbir launched his lifestyle brand, ARKS, on Valentine’s Day, with the store opening on February 15 at 201 Waterfield Road, Bandra.

ARKS has been in the making for a decade, with a focus on premium footwear. The brand will also offer essential wardrobe pieces like tailored shirts, classic white T-shirts, and well-fitted trousers.

As for his film career, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Love and War, a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He stars alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is set to release in theaters on Christmas 2025.