Amitabh Bachchan sells two apartments in Mumbai for whopping Rs..., he bought them in 2012 for just...

According to the documents, Amitabh Bachchan's two apartments are situated on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in Mumbai’s Goregaon East. Both the apartments were sold together with a total of four car parking spaces.

Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for Rs 12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran superstar had originally purchased the properties in 2012 for Rs 8.12 crore, earning an estimated 47% return on his investment over 13 years.

According to the documents, the two apartments are situated on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in Mumbai’s Goregaon East. Both the apartments were sold together with a total of four car parking spaces.

In the first sale, a 1,820 sq ft apartment was sold to Asha Ishwar Shukla for Rs 6 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 30 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The transaction was registered on October 31, 2025. In the second sale, another 1,820 sq ft apartment was sold to Mamta Surajdev Shukla for Rs 6 crore, with identical stamp duty and registration charges. This deal was registered on November 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is now seen hosting the knowledge-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on Sony TV. The 83-year-old superstar will be seen next in the legal drama Section 84, that also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in the leading roles and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Dasgupta and Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2014 psychological thriller TV miniseries Yudh and the 2016 mystery thriller film Te3n.

READ | Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor