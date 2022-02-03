Amitabh Bachchan sells Delhi family home 'Sopaan' for Rs 23 crore

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sold his family home 'Sopaan' situated in the neighbourhood of Gulmohar Park in South Delhi, as per the media report. The deal has been closed at a whopping amount of Rs 23 crore.

Big B's parents, notable Indian poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, used to live in 'Sopaan'. The CEO of Nezone Group of companies Avni Bader, who knows the Bachchan family for more than 35 years, has bought the family home, as per the report.

The EconomicTimes. com report also mentions that Avni Bader plans to demolish the Gulmohar Park building and reconstruct it as per their own requirements. The report adds that the Bader family immediately purchased 'Sopaan' as they had been looking to buy additional property near their own home in South Delhi where they had been living for many years.

The Bachchan family owns five famous bungalows in Mumbai. Jalsa and Prateeksha are the two most famous ones, while Janak and Vatsa are the other two properties. Jalsa is where the entire Bachchan family lives. Prateeksha was their first bungalow in the financial capital where the grand wedding festivities of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took place. Janak reportedly acts as the family's office. In 2013, the two Bachchans had bought an 8000 square feet bungalow right behind Jalsa to extend the area of the house they live in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan dropped the latest poster of his upcoming biographical sports drama film 'Jhund' on Wednesday (February 2) and announced its new release date of March 4, 2022. The Senior Bachchan would also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's aerial survival thriller 'Runway 34', and Vikas Bahl's family drama 'Goodbye' in 2022.