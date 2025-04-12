Aishwarya Rai has never shied away from showing her love for Big B. Each year, on his birthday in October, Aishwarya Rai shares the customary post to honour her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. She also often includes her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in all her wishes.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a huge fan following. The actor also has a fan in none other than his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the proof of which is a viral video on the internet from 2015. In a video that repeatedly goes viral on social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen giving a huge shoutout to Amitabh Bachchan, leaving him blushing and embarrassed. In a throwback video from the Stardust Awards, Aishwarya Rai could be seen screaming, "He is the best," giving her father-in-law a peck on his cheek. But it is Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to it that has been going viral.

Amitabh Bachchan could be seen trying to calm Aishwarya Rai down by telling her to stop behaving like her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. "Stop behaving like Aaradhya,” he says, to which she replies, "But everybody knows this."

Aishwarya Rai then goes on to hug Amitabh Bachchan, and the veteran superstar cannot help but embrace his daughter-in-law, leading to the two sharing a heartfelt moment.

Aishwarya Rai has never shied away from showing her love for Big B. Each year, on his birthday in October, Aishwarya Rai shares the customary post to honour her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. She also often includes her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in all her wishes.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Rajinikanth starrer Tamil super hit film Vettaiyan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has become increasingly selective with her projects after her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. In the Mani Ratnam directorial, Aishwarya Rai played the role of Nandini, who wants to ‘destroy the Cholas.’ In the first part of the film, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Aishwarya Rai played dual roles – Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi.

READ | Shatrughan Sinha rejected sweets sent by Amitabh Bachchan after Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai wedding, reason will make you think