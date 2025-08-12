Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems to be getting too...'

From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration
BOLLYWOOD
Amitabh Bachchan reflected on how the fan gatherings have changed over the years.
Amitabh Bachchan has been following his Sunday Darshan tradition for decades, greeting fans outside his Juhu home every week. On August 10, after meeting them once again, the actor shared his thoughts in a blog post.
He mentioned that this time, the crowd seemed “a bit subdued,” except for the “devoted, dedicated ones.” Reflecting on the possible reasons, he wrote that it could be due to a delay in timing, the evening getting darker earlier, or the gloomy weather. As a solution, he considered opening the gates a little earlier so fans wouldn’t have to wait too long.
Along with his note, Amitabh posted photos from the meet, including posters brought by fans. “Each day a memory and the memory lasts the entire day - have I connected with the Blog or not .. and then suddenly the first matter you attend to is the fact of writing .. Once the ritual of its writing is done, the entire day draws on,” he wrote.
The actor also reflected on how the fan gatherings have changed over the years. “I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever," he had shared earlier. Amitabh has also revealed in the past that he removes his shoes before stepping out to meet his fans, calling the interaction an act of “devotion.”
Most recently, Amitabh appeared in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The Tamil action drama also featured Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak, and marked Amitabh’s debut in Tamil cinema.