Amitabh Bachchan said Jhumma Chumma 'won't look good' at him, didn't want to dance on it, Jaya Bachchan saved iconic song by saying...

Jhumma Chumma is among Amitabh Bachchan's iconic songs. But do you know that he was not ready to dance on it? He had hesitations, and it was Jaya Bachchan who saved the song.

Amitabh Bachchan's Hum is among his most popular films from the 1990s that not just gained critical and commercial success, but also gained cult status over the years. One of the major reasons behind the success of the 1991 release is the chartbuster song Jhumma Chumma, featuring Bachchan in his wild dancing avatar with Kimi Katkar. Jhumma Chumma is still regarded as one of the best songs from Bachchan's filmography. However, did you know that Amitabh wasn't ready to dance on it? He had his inhibitions, and choreographer Chinni Prakash revealed it all.

While interacting with Friday Talkies, Chinni recalled how he got the track. Chinni said that Bachchan called him to his vanity van. "This song was played to me by Amitabh Bachchan in his vanity van. In those days, there used to be only two vanity vans — one belonged to Amitabh Bachchan and the other to Manmohan Desai. He had one disk and a speaker, and he made me hear the song. Even during those times, 1989-90, he kept high-tech speakers with him."

Prakash further added that there was panic over the now-famous move. Dven director Mukul Anand wasn’t confident about it, and even Chinni’s own assistants backed out from showing dance steps to Big B. “I got a call from my assistant at 12 in the night… both of my assistants refused to show the hook step to Amitabh Bachchan and told me to do it. ‘We can’t show him. We are scared,’ they told me."

When Chinni Prakash had to beg Bachchan for Jhumma Chumma

After his assistants refused to show him the steps, Chinni stepped forward and performed the song for Bachchan. “I danced the whole song in front of him with my dancers. Amit Ji saw me and told the director that he needed three months to rehearse and asked them to postpone the shoot,” he recalled. Chinni added, “While doing the hook step, he told me, ‘You are a 5-foot man and it looks good on you, but I am 6 feet plus, and it won’t look good on me.’ But I begged him to do the hook step.”

How Jaya Bachchan saved the iconic song

The choreographer revealed that a special screening was held, and that's where Bachchan got relieved about the reception for Jhumma Chumma. Jaya, along with little Abhishek, was present. As the song played for a full six minutes, the theatre stayed silent. Chinni recalled the reaction after the song ended — an explosive cheer. He said, “Everyone was there, and during the six-minute song, there was pin-drop silence, but after the song got over, there was a big shout in the theatre. Never in the history of Amitabh Bachchan has there been a song shot like this. Jaya ji told me, ‘It is looking superb.’"