Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

BOLLYWOOD
Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law and Shweta Bachchan's husband, Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited, has bought a luxury apartment in the Juhu area of Mumbai for around Rs 28 crore. As per the documents obtained by Liases Foras, the transaction was completed by Nitasha Nanda, his sister, who acted as the Power of Attorney holder.
Who is Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda?
Nikhil Nanda is not only related closely to the Bachchan family via his marriage to Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, but is also a relative of Bollywood's Kapoor family. He is the son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. For the unversed, the former is the daughter of Raj Kapoor, the patriarch of the Kapoor family.
Nikhil Nanda buys property worth Rs 28 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area
Nikhil Nanda, as per reports, has obtained a unit in the Maestro Project of the K Raheja Corp. The unit measures 3,139 sq ft, with an additional terrace of 411 sq ft, bringing the total area to around 3,550 sq ft. The apartment also comes with three car parking spaces.
The property is valued at Rs 28.39 crore, of which Rs 1.70 crore was paid in stamp duty. The documents showed that the seller is K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.
Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, also lives in Juhu. The name of their home is Jalsa. It is unclear if Nikhil Nanda has bought the property to be closer to his in-laws.
