FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's fifties, Harshit Rana's cameo power India to 264/9 against Australia at Adelaide

Gold prices today: Drop continue for sixth straight day after Dhanteras, 24K gold slips by Rs 7690 in a week, check city wise here

Massive fire at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai, several stranded on top floor

Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s first Diwali after marriage

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav named CM face of Mahagathbandhan, RJD leader says...

Arjun Kapoor says 'keep seeking' to ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora as he pens sweet birthday note for her

Meet IAS officer, son of a puncture repairman, who battled financial crisis, yet cleared UPSC on first attempt, he is...

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to become parents again, 2 years after welcoming Klin Kaara; watch their baby shower video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s first Diwali after marriage

Kumar Vishwas’s family steals spotlight in stylish desi looks for daughter’s fir

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late and pretends he's on time: 'Ek din me kya farak padta hai'

Prahlad Kakkar slams Govinda, says he comes 24 hours late, pretends he's on time

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...

Nikhil Nanda is not only related closely to the Bachchan family via his marriage to Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, but is also a relative of Bollywood's Kapoor family. He is the son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 01:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, it's worth Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law and Shweta Bachchan's husband, Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited, has bought a luxury apartment in the Juhu area of Mumbai for around Rs 28 crore. As per the documents obtained by Liases Foras, the transaction was completed by Nitasha Nanda, his sister, who acted as the Power of Attorney holder. 

Who is Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda? 

Nikhil Nanda is not only related closely to the Bachchan family via his marriage to Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, but is also a relative of Bollywood's Kapoor family. He is the son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. For the unversed, the former is the daughter of Raj Kapoor, the patriarch of the Kapoor family. 

Nikhil Nanda buys property worth Rs 28 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area 

Nikhil Nanda, as per reports, has obtained a unit in the Maestro Project of the K Raheja Corp. The unit measures 3,139 sq ft, with an additional terrace of 411 sq ft, bringing the total area to around 3,550 sq ft. The apartment also comes with three car parking spaces. 

The property is valued at Rs 28.39 crore, of which Rs 1.70 crore was paid in stamp duty. The documents showed that the seller is K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. 

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, also lives in Juhu. The name of their home is Jalsa. It is unclear if Nikhil Nanda has bought the property to be closer to his in-laws.

READ | Watch: After registering first back-to-back ODI ducks, Virat Kohli's heartbreaking reaction to Adelaide crowd goes viral, sparks retirement talks

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase of...'
Siddaramaiah's son makes BIG statement, says, 'Karnataka CM in final phase...'
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, seven days after his death by..., pens emotional note: 'When you lose someone..'
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, pens note
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W live on TV, online?
India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to wa
Who Is Sanae Takaichi? What may happen to gay rights, economics and Taiwan as she takes over ...
Who Is Sanae Takaichi? What may happen to gay rights, economics, Taiwan as she..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE