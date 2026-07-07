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Amitabh Bachchan's 'racist' post on France's FIFA World Cup 2026 team sparks online outrage: '10 Black, 1 White?'

Amitabh Bachchan's post on France's FIFA World Cup 2026 team divides internet

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Amitabh Bachchan's 'racist' post on France's FIFA World Cup 2026 team sparks online outrage: '10 Black, 1 White?'

Amitabh Bachchan's post about the racial composition of France's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many accusing the actor of reducing players to their skin colour.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Amitabh Bachchan's 'racist' post on France's FIFA World Cup 2026 team sparks online outrage: '10 Black, 1 White?'
Image credit: Instagram
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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after a post on X about France's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad triggered strong reactions online.

The actor shared a message that quickly went viral and became one of the most talked-about topics on the platform. He wrote, "T 5794 - अब कहे देते हैं : the French WC 2026 football team .. the FRENCH !! 11 players in team .. 10 Black .. !! 1 white !!? the POWER of BLACK."

Social Media Users Criticise The Actor

Soon after the post was shared, many users criticised Bachchan for focusing on the racial identity of the players. Several people argued that the footballers should be recognised as French nationals instead of being identified by the colour of their skin.

Many users called the post insensitive and questioned why race was being highlighted in the discussion.

Debate Over France's Diverse Team Returns

The controversy also reignited a long-running conversation about the diversity within France's national football team. Social media users pointed out that France has, for years, been home to people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

Many noted that several players in the squad were born and brought up in France, even though they may have African or Caribbean roots. Critics said the post failed to acknowledge this multicultural identity.

Internet Remains Divided

While a section of users defended Bachchan, saying he was simply pointing out a fact about the squad's composition, many others felt that the wording of the post was unnecessary and inappropriate. The debate continues to divide opinion online, with the actor's post drawing both support and criticism across social media platforms.

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