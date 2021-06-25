Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda plays THIS British drama theme song on piano, asks fans to guess

Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently revealed that she is fond of music and Sawai Bhatt, an 'Indian Idol 12' contestant was on of her favourites.

She took to Instagram on Friday evening to post a video of her playing the piano. In the caption, she asked people to guess the song that she was playing. She captioned it, "10 points for guessing the song..."

Turns out, she is also a fan of the British historical drama series 'Downton Abbey'. She expressed her love towards the show by recreating the iconic theme song, The Suite, on the piano. Navya was see in a blue hoodie while her back was facing the camera.

Many followers were able to guess the song and some also complimented her for performance. Recently, Navya expressed disappointment after her favourite contestant, Sawai Bhatt got eliminated from 'Indian Idol 12'.

Navya has also been in the news for her organisation, Aara Health. She started started in the project with three other women and recently shared pictures of their first 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli. She had also shared a picture with Aara Health co-founder Pragya Saboo and said, "Us looking somewhat professional..One half of team @aarahealth !!"