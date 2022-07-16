Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda makes her first on-screen appearance

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had kept herself away from mainstream cinema, and didn't show a keen interest in following the footsteps of Bachchans. But now, Navya has made her first on-screen appearance with a TVC.

Navya shared the teaser of her TVC on Instagram, and it showcases Navya as an independent, ambitious corporate girl, who talks about 'self-worth,' and aims at breaking stereotypes. Although the full TVC isn't out yet, she has already got some rave reviews for her screen presence.

Here's Navya's TVC

As soon as Navya posted the reel, her friends instantly reacted to it. Ananya Pandey wrote, "Omg!!!! Love you, so excited for you my nav.” Navya's mother Shweta Nanda also commented and said, "You’re more than worth it baby.” Aadar Jain, Athiya Shetty, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Bhavana Pandey have reacted to the post. Navya's younger brother Agastya Nanda will also be making his big-screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Recently, Navya opened up on deep-seated sexism and misogyny in her family. She talked about patriarchy and how her family treats her and her brother differently. In an interview with SheThePeople.tv, Navya cited several examples where her younger brother Agastya Nanda is not expected to take care of domestic things. She stated, “I’ve seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing.” For the unversed, Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.