Amitabh Bachchan's grandaughter Navya Naveli Nanda poses with Apple CEO Tim Cook, attends iPhone17 launch event in California, photos go viral

BOLLYWOOD
To attend the Apple iPhone 17 series launch, Navya Naveli Nanda jetted off to California, and she even met the Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, jetted to California to attend the grand launch of the iPhone 17. Navya, along with singer Armaan Malik, even met the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, and shared the memories of the event on her Instagram.
Navya and Armaan pose with Tim Cook
Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a carousel post with the caption, "Keynote day with @apple. Technology isn’t just about devices; it’s about making life better, simpler, and more meaningful. And no better place on earth to embody that. A day full of interactions with leaders, creators, and visionaries who are shaping the way we will live, work, and connect tomorrow." Armaan Malik has also shared a picture dump on his Instagram handle as he posed with the CEO. The caption to his post read, "An evening well spent with @apple."
When to watch iPhone 17 launch event
Reportedly, the Apple event live began in India on September 9, at 10:30 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). In the USA, it will start at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm in the UK, as per their local time. When it comes to Australia, the event begins at 3:00 am (local time) and in Pakistan at 10:00 pm. In Dubai, as per the Gulf Standard Time (GST), the event started at 9:00 pm.