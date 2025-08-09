Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her on advice of...: 'She wouldn’t even bother who was sitting with him and...'

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's first love? Hanif Zaveri shared that Amitabh Bachchan was in love with Maya when he was working in Kolkata and earned around Rs 250-300 per month. "She was working at British Airways at the time. Amitabh Bachchan really loved her, and she did too,” he shared.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for over 50 years now, but she wasn't the first woman he was in love with. Hanif Zaveri, in a recent interview, went into great detail about Amitabh Bachchan’s first love and why he broke up with her. Hanif Zaveri shared that the two fell in love before Amitabh Bachchan moved to Mumbai, but they broke up even before the superstar made his debut in the film industry.

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's first love?

In a chat with the YouTube channel, Meri Saheli, Hanif Zaveri shared that Amitabh Bachchan was in love with Maya when he was working in Kolkata and earned around Rs 250-300 per month. "She was working at British Airways at the time. Amitabh Bachchan really loved her, and she did too,” he shared.

Amitabh Bachchan soon left his Kolkata job and moved to Mumbai, and was initially staying at a bungalow in Juhu, which belonged to his mother Teji Bachchan's friend. Maya often visited them at the house, and as Amitabh Bachchan was "scared" of his mother finding out about his relationship, he decided to "move out of the house".

Why did Amitabh Bachchan break up with his first girlfriend, Maya?

Hanif Zaveri was quoted as saying, "He and Maya were together for a while and perhaps, they could have gotten married also, but Amitabh wasn’t stable in his career at the time," adding, "In those days, Amitabh was a very shy man and Maya was quite cunning. Sometimes, she wouldn’t even bother who was sitting with him and would speak with him as she wanted; she would scold him, too. Anwar Ali and all of Amitabh’s other friends didn’t really like this. And Amitabh was also getting nervous about this."

Hanif Zaveri shared that Anwar Ali spoke to him about this. He said, "He told me that when they were shooting in Goa for Saat Hindustani, he told Amitabh to break up with Maya. He felt that she wouldn’t fit into Bachchan’s family, and if Amitabh was to go ahead in the movies, problems might increase. And Amitabh also felt that there was something missing. Eventually, he started distancing himself from Maya, and they broke up and went their separate ways."

Amitabh Bachchan made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. He then married Jaya Bachchan in 1973.

