Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa no longer in containment zone

Amitabh Bachchan is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Nanavati hospital. Meanwhile, his bungalow Jalsa is out of the containment zone. For the uninitiated, Jalsa is the same bungalow where the actor meets his fans every Sunday.

Jalsa was sanitized after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were declared COVID-19 positive. Both got themselves hospitalized soon after. Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms like fever.

The BMC workers, this time came to remove posters declaring the bungalow as containment zone. "BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID," tweeted ANI.

Here's the tweet:

Mumbai: BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/GIImOJVA7n — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

It was reported that Amitabh Bachchan, who is receiving treatment for coronavirus since July 12, would be discharged by July 22. However, the actor shunned the news and called it 'irresponsible, fake'. He is in the isolation ward of the hospital, while Abhishek is receiving treatment in the general ward.