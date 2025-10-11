Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop film was signed in desperation of..., younger actress seduced…, led to…

Amitabh Bachchan has been active in films since 1969 and has worked in over 200 films. However, nothing can beat this sleaziest erotic thriller film when it comes to embarrassment. Boom is easily the worst of Big B's filmography.

Amitabh Bachchan has turned 83 on October 11, 2025, and his fans are sending him wishes across the globe. Known as Sheneshah of Indian cinema, Big B made his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. The movie was a flop, and in his initial years, Bachchan struggled for a clean hit. His strive for fame ended in 1973, when Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer was released and became a blockbuster. Since then, he's known as Bollywood's Angry Young Man, and even in his 80s, he justified the title with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD. Today, we will discuss one of his biggest flops, which is also his worst film.

Boom: The embarrassment in Amitabh Bachchan's filmography

In 2003, Amitabh Bachchan shocked his fans when he featured in the poster and trailer of the black comedy drama Boom. This movie marked the Bollywood debut of Katrina Turquotte, aka Katrina Kafi. The basic plot of Boom revolves around the dark and glamorous world of the Indian fashion industry, exposing the link between fashion, crime, and the underworld. The story begins when three top models—played by Katrina Kaif, Padma Lakshmi, and Madalina Ghenea (Madhu Sapre)—accidentally offend a powerful don, Amitabh Bachchan as Bade Mia, during a fashion show. This leads to a chain of events where the models get entangled in a dangerous game of blackmail, greed, and survival involving gangsters and shady businessmen.

Boom was a box office disaster, and Bachchan was slammed for his association

Boom was critically panned for the overconvoluted plot and unnecessary sleaze. Bachchan was at the receiving end of all the criticism. Almost everyone lambasted Bachchan for being a part of such a B-grade film. A scene in which a 60+ Bachchan is getting seduced by Padma Lakshmi was heavily criticised by the masses and classes. The movie also became popular due to an intimate scene of Katrina with Gulshan Grover, which was later removed from the final cut.

However, not many people know that Bachchan signed the movie when he was battling a financial crisis. After suffering mega losses with his company ABCL Ltd and a debt of Rs 90 crore, Bachchan grabbed every opportunity that would help him to survive in bankruptcy.

Boom left its producers bankrupt

Boom was directed by Kaizad Gustad and produced by Jackie Shroff's wife, Tiger Shroff's mom, Ayesha Shroff. The movie was leaked weeks before the release, which ultimately hampered the collection. Made in the budget of Rs 8 crore, the net collection of Boom was only Rs 1.20 crore, leading to it becoming one of the biggest flops of the year. The debacle of Boom led to a severe financial crisis for Ayesha Shroff and her family. The losses occurred after Boom's debacle led to the Shroff family moving out from their 4-BHK Bandra home to a small house in Khar. Tiger, in an interview, revealed that he saw his home furniture getting sold to cope with the losses. The Shroffs went bankrupt, and it took them years to recover from it.