Amitabh Bachchan's 1968 salary will leave you STUNNED, actor recalls sharing room with 8 boys

Amitabh Bachchan felt overwhelmed after he found his name in the records of the company where he used to work before entering Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recalled his early years and felt overwhelmed as his name is still mentioned in Blacker's Company, a place where Big B used to work before joining the film industry. Taking his fans down a memory lane, the KBC host shared his initial struggle in his blog, and called it "extraordinary...to be maintaining such a file after so many years and after an insignificant tenure at Blacker’s." 

Runway 34 star shared an old tweet of his fan who claimed that his name is still kept in the records of the company where he used to work. The user also mentioned that the last day of Big B at the job was November 30, 1968. She even disclosed that Big B received a salary of Rs 1,640." 

Sharing the tweet on his blog, Amitabh recalled his pre-Bollywood days and stated that he used to share a 10X10 room with 8 boys. "Those days in Calcutta, now Kolkata .. free ..freedom .. freeeessstttt .. just the most independent times ever... 8 of us in a 10' by 10′ room .. those were the days my friend .. office hours, then evening with the guys checking out the joints of popularity .. no money to enter them, but standing around with the hope that someday we shall. And we did...pooling in...buttering up the gatekeepers... telling them when time improves shall look after them... haha never happened." 

 

Emphasizing more on the friends lost with the sands of time, the actor added, "when in new profess .. and the shoot in city .. visiting same places , now getting invited to them .. and the change .. meeting those ol’ times and people and giving them the desired promise of yore .. visiting all the ol’ streets of residence in the middle of the night .. and recollecting each and every spot and what transpired there .. some unpleasant but generally all in the goodness of events .. some friends lost .. some of those times still around .. nostalgia .. and the love of them that remained till the last with us...NOW .. new fresh friends and Ef .. steady loving filled with emotion and great respect and care..." 

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.  

