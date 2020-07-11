Amitabh Bachchan reveals results awaited for family members on coronavirus

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed a while back that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the Indian megastar revealed that he has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. The actor also informed that all the family members and staff have undergone tests and that their results are awaited.

His tweet read, "I have tested COVID positive.. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested! (sic)."

However, soon after Big B, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed getting tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

He further wrote, "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

Before both confirmed via their tweets, there were reports making the rounds that Amitabh Bachchan has been rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening. Then it was being said that he is admitted for a routine checkup.