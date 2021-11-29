Amitabh Bachchan reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan once thought he is an evil man, here's why

Do you know that Kareena Kapoor used to think that Amitabh Bachchan was an evil man? You're probably wondering why. It all started when Kareena observed Amitabh beating her father Randhir Kapoor in the early 1980s. Yes, but that was only a scene from a movie. Big B and Randhir Kapoor were filming an action sequence for their popular 1983 film 'Pukar' at the time. Kareena couldn't realise that it was a scene from a movie and that both performers were just acting. Big B then chose to wash her feet to reassure herself that he was not evil.



Recounting the incident in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan narrated, “I was narrating to her (Kareena), one such moment when we were shooting for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on them, and how troubled she had been when during an action sequence I was hitting her father. She, in her innocence, had run on to the set in the outdoors and clung to her father to protect him from this ‘evil’ man who was beating him up.”



“In tears and most worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She soiled her pretty little feet in the sand and in order to settle her down I had asked for some water and washed her tiny feet clean, to make her realise that this act was not for real but an enactment. I think after the feet washing, her opinion seemed to have changed about me. I wasn’t that ‘evil’ after all! She still remembers that moment”, he added in his blog post.



In the meantime, Kareena will star alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Big B, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra.