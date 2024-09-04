Amitabh Bachchan reveals how his property will be divided after his death: 'Jaya Bachchan and I decided...'

In an old interview, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his property will be divided after his death.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan who has a huge fan following all over the world often talks about his family. In 2011, the actor revealed how his assets will be shared after his death. He also mentioned that he and Jaya had decided this years ago.

Big B while talking about equality shared that all her assets will be divided equally after his death. He stated, during an interview with Reddiff, he said, "I had decided on one thing: that I would not differentiate between them. When I die, whatever little I have will be equally divided between my daughter and my son — there is no differentiation. Jaya and I decided on that long time back. Everybody says that the girl is paraya dhan, she goes to her husband’s house, but in my eyes she is our daughter, she has the same rights Abhishek has."

Last year, Amitabh gifted Jalsa to Shweta Bachchan Nanda. During the same interview, he stated, "I had decided much before Abhishek was born that if I had a son he would be my friend rather than a son, and the day he started wearing my shoes, he became my friend. So now I treat him as a friend. I very rarely look upon him as a son. I am concerned about him as a father, I would look after him as a father, I would advice him as a father, but when I talk to him, we talk as friends."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is all set to pursue BPGP programme at the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, India's premier business school.

On Instagram, Navya shared various photos from inside the IIM, Ahmedabad campus, with her friends. The first photo showed her dressed in a black suit and standing next to the IIM signboard. She also posted images of the lush green campus and some of her new classmates she met there. Sharing her excitement, Navya wrote, “Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years… with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026.” Most of her followers were quite happy about her achievement and congratulated her for seeking admission to the prestigious program.

In the first photo, Navya Nanda is seen standing in a black business suit in front of the IIM Ahmedabad entrance. She also shared photos of her batchmates and the lush green campus. In her Instagram Stories, Navya shared that she took coaching from IMS and posted a photo of her cutting the cake at the coaching institute. Thanking the institute and her teacher, Navya wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the best teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."

Nanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from USA’s Fordham University.

