Amitabh Bachchan reveals he tested COVID-19 negative in morning, to remain in solitary quarantine in his room

Amitabh Bachchan is back home after testing negative for COVID-19. The megastar went on to share that he had tested negative for the virus in the morning itself. Meanwhile, Amitabh said that he will remain under home-quarantine inside his room at Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan also thanked the staff at Nanavati hospital for taking care of him. He also believes that the blessing of the almighty, his mother, father and prayers from near and dear ones, including friends and fans, helped him recover.

The actor took to Instagram and shared, "This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude."

