Amitabh Bachchan reveals he tested COVID-19 negative in morning, to remain in solitary quarantine in his room
Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to reveal that he had tested negative for COVID-19 today morning, and he will now be under home quarantine in his room
, File Photo
Written By
Edited By
Shaheen Irani
Source
DNA webdesk
Amitabh Bachchan is back home after testing negative for COVID-19. The megastar went on to share that he had tested negative for the virus in the morning itself. Meanwhile, Amitabh said that he will remain under home-quarantine inside his room at Jalsa.
Amitabh Bachchan also thanked the staff at Nanavati hospital for taking care of him. He also believes that the blessing of the almighty, his mother, father and prayers from near and dear ones, including friends and fans, helped him recover.
The actor took to Instagram and shared, "This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude."
Here's his post:
Junior Bachchan also shared, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."
my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020
I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital on the night of July 11. While Amitabh Bachchan was receiving treatment in the isolation ward, Abhishek Bachchan was being treated in the general ward of the hospital.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for the deadly virus on July 12. They were isolating in the house, but had to be admitted in the hospital within a week after showing a few more symptoms like fever. They, too, were recently discharged from the hospital.