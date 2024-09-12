Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Veteran actress Aruna Irani, in a reality show, shared how Amitabh Bachchan was the first choice of the makers for 'Duniya Ka Mela'. However, the film, in which he was going to romance Rekha for the first time, was taken away from him midway.

Amitabh Bachchan had to struggle a lot to become a megastar of Bollywood. While some filmmakers taunted him for his unusually large stature, others rejected him for his deep voice. He was seen as a failed newcomer who had 12 flop films and only two hits at the age of 30. Recently, Aruna Irani, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star, revealed how the superstar was once thrown out of a film despite shooting for a month.

The film we are talking about was released in 1974, titled 'Duniya Ka Mela'. Aruna Irani revealed that the filmmaker had to replace Amitabh Bachchan overnight after the distributor refused to buy the film in the name of the actor. 'Duniya Ka Mela' was directed by Kundan Kumar and starred Sanjay Khan and Rekha in the lead roles.

A song and many special scenes of the film had also been shot starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. However, when the distributors refused to budge, the megastar was replaced overnight. Aruna Irani said that when Amitabh Bachchan was informed about this development, he was disappointed and sad.

Apart from replacing him overnight, the filmmakers also asked Amitabh Bachchan to write a letter stating that he was leaving the film of his own free will.

Firoz Khan's brother actor Sanjay Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Duniya Ka Mela'. After release, this film flopped at the box office.

In an interview, Amitabh Bachchan once revealed that he had no complaints about being dropped from the film. "I was struggling with flop films. I am grateful that they thought of me for the film. My place was taken by Mr Sanjay Khan, who was a big star at that time," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's first film together was released in 1976 titled 'Do Anjaane'.

