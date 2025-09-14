Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha were not in love, it was just 'infatuation', says veteran journalist: 'Jaya Bachchan gave last...'

The veteran journalist revisits the Amitabh–Jaya–Rekha love triangle, calling it infatuation rather than love, while Rekha’s bold choices and candid charm continue to keep the story alive decades later.

The love triangle involving Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha continues to remain one of the most fascinating chapters in Bollywood’s history. Decades later, it still sparks speculation and endless “what-if” debates. Recently, veteran journalist Pooja Samant revisited those stormy days of the 1970s, when the trio’s names dominated gossip columns.

“It wasn’t love, it was infatuation”

In her conversation with Hindi Rush, Pooja Samant explained that Amitabh and Rekha’s bond may have been exaggerated in the public eye. “A level of infatuation must have developed between the two, but I don’t think it was love because he was already married," she said.

She also noted how Rekha’s bold public appearances only fuelled the controversy. One such unforgettable moment was at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s wedding, when Rekha arrived with sindoor in her hair. “It took attention away from the bride and groom on their special day," Pooja recalled. According to her sources, Rekha even turned vegetarian to impress Amitabh.

Silence, distance, and Jaya’s quiet warning

While Rekha’s choices kept the gossip alive, Amitabh and Jaya chose silence. “I have interviewed Amitabh a lot of times, but he never used to answer questions about Rekha. He would completely ignore the topic, and Jaya, on the other hand, would never give interviews," Pooja revealed. But Jaya did make her position clear once, without saying it outright. Pooja recalled an incident when Jaya invited Rekha to their home for dinner. “While bidding farewell to Rekha, Jaya made it clear in not so many words that she was Mrs Bachchan and will always hold that position no matter what. That was the last sign that she could give to Rekha, and you can see for yourself that Rekha and Amitabh stopped working together after one point."

Rekha’s candid charm

Out of the three, Rekha remains the only one who has ever spoken about the matter publicly, often with her usual wit and honesty. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, she looked back at her film Suhaag with Amitabh, especially a dance sequence.

A fan asked about playing dandiya with the superstar, to which Rekha replied with her trademark flair:

“Ye sochiye ke jinke saath main dandiya khel rahi thi, wo kya shaks hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh kya karungi? Dandiya aati ho ya na aati ho, saamne aise aadmi-shaqs aa jaata hai toh khud hi har angh angh theerakhne lagta hai.”

(Think about this: the personality of the person I was performing dandiya with. I obviously had to do a good job. Even I didn’t know how to play dandiya; when he stood in front of me, I would just start dancing.)

Even today, the story of Amitabh, Jaya, and Rekha is remembered not just as gossip, but as an emotional saga of love, restraint, and unspoken boundaries that Bollywood still cannot forget.