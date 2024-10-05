Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Here's what happened when Jaya Bachchan invited Rekha at her house in Amitabh Bachchan's absence.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s love story has always been the most talked about in the industry. While Amitabh never spoke about it, Rekha never denied it making it more scandalous. 

However, do you know that after Jaya Bachchan’s one move, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never worked together? According to Bollywoodshaddis.com, when Jaya couldn't take the press reports and the rumours in the industry any longer, she invited Rekha for dinner at home when Amitabh Bachchan had gone out of Mumbai for a shoot.

In an old interview, Rekha herself had revealed to Stardust, that she was invited for dinner by Jaya Bachchan and accepted the invite thinking there would be an argument. She also revealed that Jaya welcomed her with open arms and showed her the whole house. However, when she was leaving, Jaya Bachchan said something after which Rekha and Amitabh never worked together. 

The portal quoted Rekha saying, "Jaya did not mind the relationship as long as she thought her husband was only having a fling. It's when she realized that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her. She called me for dinner one evening and though we spoke about everything but him before I left that day, she made sure to tell me, "I will never leave Amit whatever happens".

The media also got to know about Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s private dinner and soon when Amitabh Bachchan got to know about it, he decided to maintain a distance from Rekha. The last movie in which Amitabh and Rekha worked together was Silsila which also starred Jaya. However, the film failed at the box office but later became a cult classic.

While Rekha left the industry in 2018, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are still active in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan recently delivered a blockbuster with Kalki 2898 AD and Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

Ratan Tata's company partially resumes work at fire-hit iPhone component plant after...

Ratan Tata's company partially resumes work at fire-hit iPhone component plant after...

How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

How Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, are changing Reliance Power's fate?

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Mumbai Metro 3 launch today: Check timings, fares and daily schedule for Aarey to BKC Aqua Line

Mumbai Metro 3 launch today: Check timings, fares and daily schedule for Aarey to BKC Aqua Line

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement