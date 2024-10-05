Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

Here's what happened when Jaya Bachchan invited Rekha at her house in Amitabh Bachchan's absence.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s love story has always been the most talked about in the industry. While Amitabh never spoke about it, Rekha never denied it making it more scandalous.

However, do you know that after Jaya Bachchan’s one move, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never worked together? According to Bollywoodshaddis.com, when Jaya couldn't take the press reports and the rumours in the industry any longer, she invited Rekha for dinner at home when Amitabh Bachchan had gone out of Mumbai for a shoot.

In an old interview, Rekha herself had revealed to Stardust, that she was invited for dinner by Jaya Bachchan and accepted the invite thinking there would be an argument. She also revealed that Jaya welcomed her with open arms and showed her the whole house. However, when she was leaving, Jaya Bachchan said something after which Rekha and Amitabh never worked together.

The portal quoted Rekha saying, "Jaya did not mind the relationship as long as she thought her husband was only having a fling. It's when she realized that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her. She called me for dinner one evening and though we spoke about everything but him before I left that day, she made sure to tell me, "I will never leave Amit whatever happens".

The media also got to know about Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s private dinner and soon when Amitabh Bachchan got to know about it, he decided to maintain a distance from Rekha. The last movie in which Amitabh and Rekha worked together was Silsila which also starred Jaya. However, the film failed at the box office but later became a cult classic.

While Rekha left the industry in 2018, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are still active in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan recently delivered a blockbuster with Kalki 2898 AD and Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

