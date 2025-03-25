Hanif Zaveri revealed how Amitabh Bachchan's accident during Coolie and Jaya Bachchan's unwavering support for him, changed the equation, making the megastar realise 'Jaya Bachchan's devotion'.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s alleged love story and the infamous love triangle, including Jaya Bachchan, is one of the most talked-about controversies in Bollywood. While Amitabh Bachchan has never spoken up about it, Rekha, never denied it, making it more scandalous over the years. In a recent appearance on the Meri Saheli podcast, veteran author and film historian Hanif Zaveri dropped some truth bombs surrounding Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, and Amitabh Bachchan, taking fans by surprise.

As per Hanif Zaveri, Rekha, and Amitabh Bachchan got drawn to each other while shooting Do Anjaane. "They got very close, and I don’t know how they fell in love, but it is 100% certain that they were in love."

Hanif Zaveri revealed how Amitabh Bachchan's accident during Coolie and Jaya Bachchan's unwavering support for him, changed the equation, making the megastar realise 'Jaya Bachchan's devotion'.

With the increasing tensions between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Jaya Bachchan then reportedly took a drastic step. Hanif Zaveri said that Jaya Bachchan invited Rekha home for lunch while Amitabh Bachchan was away. "She fed her well, chatted a lot, and when it was time to part ways, Jaya looked at Rekha and said, ‘Amitabh is mine. He was mine and will always be mine'," he revealed.

Jaya Bachchan's gesture allegedly left such an impact on Rekha that she decided to step back, both personally and professionally.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were last seen together on screen in Silsila, a film which also starred Jaya Bachchan. The film failed at the box office but years later, it became a cult classic.

