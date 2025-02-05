Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan's Silisila will be released on the first day of Valentine's week, which is February 7. It was directed by Yash Chopra and is one of his most popular films.

This Valentine's week, retro cinema lovers are in for a treat as Bollywood cult classics Silsila, Awara, Aradhana, and Chandni are set for re-release in theatres with better picture quality. The yesteryear cult classics of Bollywood are set to re-release on the big screens with their restored 4K version by the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan's Silisila will be released on the first day of Valentine's week, which is February 7. It was directed by Yash Chopra and is one of his most popular films. Silsila is renowned for its evergreen songs, including Dekha Ek Khwab, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and others. It was released in 1981.

The music was composed by Shiv-Hari.

Following its re-release, late actor Sridevi's blockbuster film Chandni will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles, along with Sridevi. It was the third highest-grossing film of 1989. The performance of Sridevi was widely appreciated by critics and audiences.

Raj Kapoor's crime-drama film Awara is next in the line with its release scheduled on February 21 in PVR and Inox cinemas. Considered one of the greatest Hindi films, it starred Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and Prithviraj Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 1951. The movie will be re-released on February 14.