Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Silsila' writer Sagar Sarhadi dies, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff pay tribute

Eminent writer-filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi, who breathed life into emotional roller coasters of Bollywood in the late 70s and the 80s, is no more. He breathed his last at his residence in the city following age-related ailments. He was 88.

After the news of his death, poet, lyricist, scriptwriter Javed Akhtar tweeted, "Sagar Sarhadi a veteran theater and film writer who wrote films like 'Kabhi Kabhi', 'Noori' and directed 'Baazaar' has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to the late bachelor's nephew Ramesh Talwar."

Sarhadi passed away late Sunday night after several days in ICU, media reports said.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff confirmed the death sharing a monochrome picture on social media, which he captioned: "Will Miss You...... R.I.P."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too paid his tribute on Twitter. He wrote, "Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab."

Sarhadi began his career in Bollywood writing dialogues for the 1971 film 'Anubhav', starring Sanjeev Kumar and Tanuja, but he shot to fame a few years later when he wrote Yash Chopra's 1978 multistarrer romantic drama 'Kabhi Kabhie'. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhi Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Waheeda Rehman, is still remembered for its powerful story, performances, and songs.

Sarhadi's other memorable works as a writer include 'Doosra Aadmi' (1977), 'Inkar' (1977), 'Silsila' (1981), 'Lorie' (1984). Sarhadi made his directorial debut with 'Bazaar' in 1982. The social drama stars Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, and Farooq Shaikh, and had memorable music.

His last film as director was 'Chausar'. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amruta Subhash, the film was released in 2018.

Sarhadi was born Ganga Sagar Talwar on May 11, 1933, in Baffa, Abbottabad, now in Pakistan, and he came to Delhi when he was 12. Before writing for films, he started out penning Urdu short stories and plays.