BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to spend time with kids Abhishek, Shweta; reveals how he took out time for them: 'I decided that I will not...'

When Amitabh Bachchan was extremely busy in Bollywood and was not able to spend time with his kids, he decided that he will not work on Sunday, and that day will be completely dedicated to his family.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 10:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the Bollywood industry for almost 60 years. But despite all of the success, Amitabh Bachchan does regret not having spent time with his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, during their childhood. In a recent episode of his quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh reminisced about the days when he was busy shooting films, while his wife Jaya Bachchan was raising the children.

While talking to one of the contestants, the superstar said, "Our environment was very simple. Jaya would take care of the kids, and I would go to work. But there is one thing that I really regret, and that is I couldn't spend time with my kids when they were little. I used to work from morning to night. When I would leave in the morning for work, they would be sleeping, and when I used to come back home, they would be sleeping. Jaya took care of them completely."

He shared how he took out time for his kids as he added, "Sometimes I wish that I could spend time with Abhishek and Shweta. But then I decided that I will not work on Sunday, and it will be completely dedicated to my family. We used to make food for the kids and eat with them that day. Even today, we follow the same tradition that on every Sunday, the whole family sits together and has food together."

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for KBC 17, that premiered on August 11 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV. As per reports, Amitabh has become the highest-paid TV host in India as he is charging Rs 5 lakh per episode, i.e. Rs 25 lakh per week for the ongoing season of KBC 17.

