Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, captions photo with cricket reference

Amitabh Bachchan recently received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and took it to his social media pages to share the news. The megastar posted a photo of getting a jab while being all masked up. With the photo, Big B even cracked a joke that only true cricket lovers will decode. Bachchan is seen wearing a green T-Shirt and black track pants with a black mask and a bandana on his head in the photo.

Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one...

Meanwhile, on his blog, Bachchan shared a series of photos and wrote about the help he has been providing COVID-19 patients. The legendary star has helped the COVID-19 centres with ventilators, oxygen cylinders and more.

The 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor wrote, "I was able to deliver the first lot of 10 ventilators to the desired locations... the Municipal Corporation of the City and three Hospitals and one clinic... the balance 10 that I have ordered should be in in a few days and they too shall be distributed to care centres and Hospitals in dire need..."

Bachchan added, "Six were sent to the BMC, under the request of its Commissioner Mr Iqbal Singh Chahal, who has done great innovative work in controlling the spread of the virus in the City, by bringing down the numbers... the ventilators were asked to be directed to his Addl., Com., Mr Chore, who then directed it to ms Shashibala, the lady from the Comm., office looking after deliveries, who then directed us to send it to the Andheri Sports Complex to Mr Raju Palkar, who has received them and the distribution shall be under the discretion of BMC, looking at the various needs."