Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Ram Nath Kovind

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was honored with the 50th Dadasaheb Phalke Awards - India's highest film honor, today, for his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema in New Delhi.

The award was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. The actor was accompanied by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.

The 77-year-old actor previously skipped this year's National Film Awards ceremony due to health issues and couldn't receive the award, therefore, he received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

After receiving the award, Amitabh Bachchan said,"Jab iss puruskar ki ghoshna hui to mere mann mein ek sandeh utha. Ki kya kahin ye sanket hai mere liye ki bhai sahab aapne bahut kaam kar liya, ab ghar baith ke aaram kar lijiye. Kyunki abhi bhi thoda kaam baki hai jise mujhe poora karna hai."

In September, this year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Mr. Bachchan will be awarded the prestigious award. "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasahab Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

In his tweet, the 77-year-old actor stated that he could not attend the National Award ceremony because he was "down with fever" and that he was not allowed to travel. "Down with fever... Not allowed to travel. Will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi. So unfortunate, my regrets," Big B tweeted. The 66th National awards were presented to the winners by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu last week.